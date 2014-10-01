Kansas City PD Requests Lull In Calls, Royals In Wild-Card Game

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Audie Cornish. It's been a long time coming for Kansas City baseball fans - 29 years since the Royals last postseason appearance. So with the Royals and Oakland A's tied in the bottom of the ninth in last night's wild-card playoff, even the Kansas City Police Department didn't want to miss out. The department tweeted we really need everyone to not commit crimes and drive safely right now. We'd like to hear the Royals clinch this. And they did. Kansas City won 9 to 8. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.