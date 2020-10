On Thursday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said it is good karma in some instances when women do not ask for a raise. His comments stirred a heated debate about pay equality. Nadella was talking to president of Harvey Mudd College and Microsoft director Maria Klawe at a conference panel. Melissa Block talks to Klawe about Nadella's comments and the reaction that followed.

