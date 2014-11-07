Top Stories: Jobless Rate Falls; Japanese Nuclear Plant Gets Approval

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Economy Continues Adding Jobs, Unemployment Rate Dips To 5.8%.

-- Regional Government OKs Restart Of Japanese Nuclear Plant.

And here are more early headlines:

2 Idaho National Guardsmen Killed In Helicopter Crash. ( KTVB-TV)

F-16 Pilot's Body Recovered From Gulf Of Mexico Crash. ( WMBB-TV)

Detroit Bankruptcy Ruling To Be Issued Today. ( Detroit Free Press)

Honda Issues Recall For Vehicles With Defective Airbags. ( Bloomberg)

Belgian Police, Protesters Clash After Anti-Austerity Rally. ( Telegraph)

South Korean Coast Guard May Be Dismantled After Ferry Accident. ( Yonhap)

Home Depot Hackers Stole 53 Million Email Addresses. ( Wall Street Journal)

Dead Washington State Lawmaker Wins Re-Election. ( Seattle Post-Intelligencer)

