StoryCorps Founder David Isay Wins 2015 TED Prize

It is StoryCorps. This project brings us extraordinary stories from every day Americans through interviews done between family, friends and loved ones.

GREENE: Just some of the many memorable voices we hear on StoryCorps. Well, today, a big honor. Dave Isay, StoryCorps's founder, has received the $1 million TED prize from the nonprofit group that brings you TED talks and the TED Radio Hour on NPR. StoryCorps is staying put right here on MORNING EDITION each Friday. But with this prize in hand, Dave says he'll be busy coming up with a big new project over the next few months. Whatever he creates, we presume the sounds will be archived at the Library of Congress. This is MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

