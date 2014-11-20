Top Stories: Florida College Shooting; Director Mike Nichols Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Florida State Gunman Shot Dead By Campus Police.

-- Award-Winning Director Mike Nichols Dies At 83.

Montana's Ban On Same Sex Marriage Overturned By Judge. ( Billings Gazette)

Kerry, Allies Work On Nuclear Accord With Iran Ahead Of Deadline. ( AP)

North Korea Warns It May Conduct Nuclear Test. ( New York Times)

Niger Sends Troops To Border With Mali To Repel Militants. ( VOA)

China Warns "Thick Smog" Will Blanket Northern Cities. ( Xinhua)

Insurance Group Finds 3 Minivans Fare Poorly In Crash Tests. ( IIHS)

A Thanksgiving Meal Costs Slightly More This Year. ( CNBC)

Oregon Family Must Find Noisy Rooster A New Home. ( Oregonian)

