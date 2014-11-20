Top Stories: Florida College Shooting; Director Mike Nichols Dies
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Florida State Gunman Shot Dead By Campus Police.
-- Award-Winning Director Mike Nichols Dies At 83.
And here are more early headlines:
Montana's Ban On Same Sex Marriage Overturned By Judge. ( Billings Gazette)
Kerry, Allies Work On Nuclear Accord With Iran Ahead Of Deadline. ( AP)
North Korea Warns It May Conduct Nuclear Test. ( New York Times)
Niger Sends Troops To Border With Mali To Repel Militants. ( VOA)
China Warns "Thick Smog" Will Blanket Northern Cities. ( Xinhua)
Insurance Group Finds 3 Minivans Fare Poorly In Crash Tests. ( IIHS)
A Thanksgiving Meal Costs Slightly More This Year. ( CNBC)
Oregon Family Must Find Noisy Rooster A New Home. ( Oregonian)
