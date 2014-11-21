© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Some Guantanamo Detainees Moved; Aereo Bankrupt

By Korva Coleman
Published November 21, 2014 at 8:14 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Transfers 5 Guantanamo Detainees To Georgia, Slovakia.

-- Snowed-Out Buffalo Bills To Play Jets In Detroit.

-- Still Reeling From SCOTUS Decision, Aereo Files For Bankruptcy.

And here are more early headlines:

Kerry To Leave Nuclear Talks With Iranian Diplomats In Vienna. ( AP)

Shooter At Florida State University Appeared Troubled. ( New York Times)

Thousands Of Mexican Protesters March For Missing Students. ( Bloomberg)

Japan's Lower House Dissolved, New Election Called. ( BBC)

Explosion On Gulf Of Mexico Oil Rig Kills 1, Injures 3. ( NBC)

Decision Expected In New Jersey Sports Betting Case. ( NJ.com)

NFL's Oakland Raiders Win 1st Game - In A Year. ( Oakland Tribune)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
