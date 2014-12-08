Photos: Massive Fire Shuts Down Freeways In Los Angeles

A huge apartment complex under construction near Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles was in flames early Monday, closing two major highways that intersect nearby.

More than 250 firefighters are responding, fire department spokesman David Orti told the Los Angeles Times.

The fire, which started at 1:30 a.m. local time at the dense, upscale Da Vinci project, damaged buildings across the street, the Times reports, and closed State Route 110 in both directions and U.S. Highway 101 southbound.

NBC Los Angeles reports that firefighters actually had to stand on State Route 110 to effectively douse the fire, and that no one was believed to be on the site when the inferno broke out.

