Top Stories: Manhunt Continues In France For Suspected Gunmen
Good morning, here is our early story:
-- The Latest On Paris Attack: Several Detained, But Manhunt Continues.
And here are more early headlines:
Wind Chills Blanket Eastern U.S., Blizzard Warnings In Upper Midwest. ()
FBI ID's Texas Veterans Affairs Clinic Shooter, Victim. ( Washington Post)
Ebola Kills At Least 8,000, Says World Health Organization. ( Deutsche Welle)
House Reauthorizes Federal Terrorism Insurance Bill; Goes To Senate. ( The Hill)
Senators Working To Keep Keystone Pipeline Bill Moving. ( Politico)
Divers Trying To Retrieve AirAsia Jet's Black Boxes From Java Sea. ( Reuters)
Local Lawmaker Says Newspaper Can Use His Name After All. ( Washington Post)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.