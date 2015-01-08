Top Stories: Manhunt Continues In France For Suspected Gunmen

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- The Latest On Paris Attack: Several Detained, But Manhunt Continues.

And here are more early headlines:

Wind Chills Blanket Eastern U.S., Blizzard Warnings In Upper Midwest. ()

FBI ID's Texas Veterans Affairs Clinic Shooter, Victim. ( Washington Post)

Ebola Kills At Least 8,000, Says World Health Organization. ( Deutsche Welle)

House Reauthorizes Federal Terrorism Insurance Bill; Goes To Senate. ( The Hill)

Senators Working To Keep Keystone Pipeline Bill Moving. ( Politico)

Divers Trying To Retrieve AirAsia Jet's Black Boxes From Java Sea. ( Reuters)

Local Lawmaker Says Newspaper Can Use His Name After All. ( Washington Post)

