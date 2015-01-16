Top Stories: European Anti-Terror Raids Net Many Arrests
Good morning, here is our early story:
-- More Than Two Dozen Arrested In France, Belgium In Anti-Terror Raids.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama, Cameron To Discuss Cyber Attack Preparation. ( BBC)
Kerry In Paris To Share "Big Hug" With French After Attacks. ( Guardian)
U.S. Will Begin Arming And Training 400 Syrian Rebels. ( CNN)
Pope Gives Speech In Manila, Urging Filipino Leaders To Reject Corruption. ( AP)
Nigerian President Visits Area Attacked By Militants.( BBC)
Former Thai Leader Yingluck Won't Attend Impeachment Hearing. ( Nation)
Mohammed Ali Hospitalized Again For Followup Care. ( Time)
Az. Lawmakers Require Students To Pass Civics Exam. ( AzCentral)
