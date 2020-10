Top Stories: Jordan Strikes ISIS; Taiwan Reviews Plane Crash

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Jordan Strikes At ISIS; Obama Said To Be Preparing To Request War Powers.

-- Pilots Of Doomed Taipei Flight Faced Problems With Both Engines.

And here are more early headlines:

French, German Leaders To Fly To Moscow To Discuss Ukraine. ( Telegraph)

Heavy "Pineapple Express" Storm To Hit West Coast. ( Los Angeles Times)

IMF Officials Offer $100 Million In Debt Relief To 3 Ebola-Hit Countries. ( Guardian)

Australian Prime Minister Faces Internal Leadership Challenge. ( New York Times)

Kansas Governor Will Reduce Education Spending To Close Budget Gap. ( Kansas City Star)

Virus Kills A Fourth Giant Panda At Chinese Rescue Center. ( South China Morning Post)

Canal Builders In Nicaragua Discover 15,000 Ancient Relics. ( AP)

Obituary Jokes That Seahawks' Superbowl Loss Led To Man's Death. ( Time)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.