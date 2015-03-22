Two-Time MVP Steve Nash Retires From NBA

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Now to another basketball player who's been feeling nostalgic this past week. After 19 years in the NBA, Steve Nash has announced he's leaving the game. The two-time MVP winner revealed the decision in a letter published yesterday in The Players' Tribune. Most recently Nash played for the LA Lakers, but a leg injury had him sitting out most of last season. But it was his time with the Phoenix Suns that made him a household name. In the letter he says he's sorry he wasn't able to bring home the championship for Phoenix. He writes, I always look back at it and think I could've made one more shot or not forced a turnover or made a better pass. But I don't regret anything. The arena was always sold out and rocking. It was the time of my life.

Nash wasn't a flashy player, but he was tough. And he was consistent. He ends his career as the most accurate free-throw shooter in NBA history. Nash dedicates the letter to his fans and those who've supported him throughout his career. And he writes, quote, "the greatest gift has been to be completely immersed in my passion and striving for something I loved so much - visualizing a ladder, climbing up to my heroes."