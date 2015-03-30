Top Stories: Iran Nuclear Talks; Germanwings Crash; New Daily Show Host

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sticking Points In Iran Nuclear Talks: Sanctions And A Fuel Stockpile.

-- Germanwings Crash: Search Crews Isolate DNA, Seek Second Black Box.

-- Trevor Noah Will Replace Jon Stewart As Host Of 'The Daily Show'.

And here are more early headlines:

Defense In Boston Marathon Bombing May Soon Present Case. ( Boston Globe)

Ballots Are Counted In Nigeria's Close Presidential Election. ( Reuters)

Saudi-Led Airstrikes Continue To Hit Yemen's Capital. ( Deutsche Welle)

Former Israeli Leader Olmert Convicted In Corruption Case. ( Haaretz)

Tunisians Rally Against Violence At Museum Where Tourists Attacked. ( CNN)

Air Canada Plane Lands On Belly At Halifax Airport, Passengers Ok. ( National Post)

Flooding Inundates Part Of Kashmir. ( Hindustan Times)

Owner Of 2 Wandering Pink Chickens Found In Portland, Ore. ( Oregonian)

