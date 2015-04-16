WATCH: The New 'Star Wars' Trailer
Disney has released a new teaser for its movie The Force Awakens, Episode VII of the Star Wars saga.
The movie is due for release Dec. 18 — and the teaser's release coincides with a celebration of the Star Wars universe at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.
Reaction to the trailer was exactly what you would expect. Here's a sample from Twitter:
Maybe I'm showing my age, but the new Star Wars trailer gave me goosebumps.— Simon (@essjaytee) April 16, 2015
Feeling literally weepy about the new Star Wars trailer. I am so excited to see these people again.— Katie Durham (@ktd2) April 16, 2015
ohmygodohmygodohmygodohmygod - please excuse me while I #nerdgasm - @starwars LOOKS AMAZING!!!!!!! https://t.co/G869grG62b— michellecv (@michellecv) April 16, 2015