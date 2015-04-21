Top Stories: Ex-Egypt Leader Sentenced; Blue Bell Recall Expands

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Egypt's Former President Morsi Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison.

-- Blue Bell Widens Recall To All Of Its Products Over Listeria Worries.



And here are more early headlines:

Penalty Phase Of Boston Marathon Bombing Trial Opens. ( Boston Herald)

Captain Of Sunken Migrant Boat Arrested, Charged With Homicide. ( Guardian)

German Murder Trial Opens For "Bookkeeper Of Auschwitz". (BBC)

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo In Cuba Promoting Trade. ( USA Today)

Japanese Maglev Train Travels At 375 MPH, Setting Speed Record. ( Telegraph)

100 Carat Diamond Could Garner $25 Million At Auction. ( CNN)

