Lost Siblings Find Each Other On Dating App

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Erik de Vries and Josephine Egberts were two single people in the Netherlands. They met on the dating app Tinder, and things got off to a good start. They flirted a little online and found a lot in common. Both had parents who split in a divorce. Both had a sibling they hadn't seen in years because of that divorce. And both soon realized they had found their long-lost sibling - each other. No dates for these two. But they did get to take their first family portrait in 15 years. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.