Top Stories: Nepal Rescue; Malala Shooting Plotters Jailed
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Rescue Brings A Bit Of Good News To Nepal's Capital After Earthquake.
-- 10 Men Sent To Prison Over Shooting Of Malala In 2012.
And here are more early headlines:
Baltimore Releases Dozens Of Accused Rioters Without Charges. ( Baltimore Sun)
Russian Supply Rocket To Station Lost, Will Burn Up In Atmosphere. ( CNN)
Burundi Protests Grow As President Seeks Third Term. ( Washington Post)
Rubella Eliminated In Western Hemisphere, Says Health Organization. ( New York Times)
Nigeria Claims It Rescues Another 100 Women, Children From Militants. ( Bloomberg)
Builder Claims Huge Chinese Skyscraper Erected In 19 Days. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.