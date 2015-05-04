Top Stories: Fiorina To Run For GOP Nomination; Nepal Aid

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Marines Arrive In Nepal To Aid Earthquake Victims.



-- Two Armed Men Killed After Shooting Outside Muhammad Cartoon Contest.

-- Former HP CEO Carly Fiorina Announces She's Running For President.

And here are more early headlines:

Neurosurgeon Ben Carson To Run For GOP Nomination. ( WKRC)

Saudi Arabia Denies Any Of Its Troops In Yemen. ( International Business Times)

Taiwanese Party Leader Calls For Unity With Mainland China. ( Guardian)

Ethiopian Jews Protest Israeli Police Brutality. ( Haaretz)

Tsarnaev Relatives To Testify In Boston Marathon Case. ( WHDH)

Freed Nigerian Women Say Boko Haram Stoned, Starved Them. ( BBC)

Smith College Will Begin Accepting Transgender Women Students. ( Boston Globe)

45th Anniversary Of Kent State Shootings. ( Star-Beacon)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.