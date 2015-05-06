World War II Vet Fights Robber Off With His Cane

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Arthur Kamberis is 95 years old, a World War II veteran who saw a lot of combat. He was part of the invasion of Okinawa, one of the largest battles in the Pacific. Well, over the weekend, a battle of a different sort on the streets of Manchester, N.H. Mr. Kamberis fought off a would-be robber using his cane. The man reached for Mr. Kamberis's wallet. The war veteran knew he wasn't going to give that up, especially with the pictures of his grandchildren inside.