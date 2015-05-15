Top Stories: B.B. King Dies; Missing U.S. Chopper Found

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- B.B. King, Legendary Blues Guitarist, Dies At 89.

-- Missing Marine Helicopter Is Found In Nepal.

And here are more early headlines:

Hundreds Of Migrants Towed To Indonesia Shore By Fishermen. ( BBC)

Burundi Says It Arrests 3 Generals Behind Attempted Coup. ( Reuters)

Cuba, U.S. To Hold New Round Of Diplomatic Talks. ( AP)

Bird Flu Discovered In Huge South Dakota Egg-Laying Poultry Farm. ( AP)

Typhoon Forecast To Rake Guam Today. ( Washington Post)

Report: Dozens Of Women Report Mass Rapes In Congo. ( Doctors Without Borders)

Minnesota Orchestra Performing In Cuba This Weekend. ( New York Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.