Top Stories: B.B. King Dies; Missing U.S. Chopper Found
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- B.B. King, Legendary Blues Guitarist, Dies At 89.
-- Missing Marine Helicopter Is Found In Nepal.
And here are more early headlines:
Hundreds Of Migrants Towed To Indonesia Shore By Fishermen. ( BBC)
Burundi Says It Arrests 3 Generals Behind Attempted Coup. ( Reuters)
Cuba, U.S. To Hold New Round Of Diplomatic Talks. ( AP)
Bird Flu Discovered In Huge South Dakota Egg-Laying Poultry Farm. ( AP)
Typhoon Forecast To Rake Guam Today. ( Washington Post)
Report: Dozens Of Women Report Mass Rapes In Congo. ( Doctors Without Borders)
Minnesota Orchestra Performing In Cuba This Weekend. ( New York Times)
