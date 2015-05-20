Top Stories: Obama On Climate Change; Rohingya Migrants Accepted

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Speech, Obama Will Cast Climate Change As 'Immediate Risk' To U.S. Security.

-- Indonesia, Malaysia Agree To Take In Stranded Rohingyas.

And here are more early headlines:

Tornadoes In Texas Cause Damage. ( Dallas Morning News)

21,000 Gallons Of Oil Spill From Pipeline On California Coastline. ( KPCC)

Candidate Wants Recount In Kentucky GOP Gubernatorial Primary. ( Courier-Journal)

Philadelphia City Councilman Wins Democratic Mayoral Primary. ( Philly.com)

Despite Failed Coup, More Protests Against Burundi President. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

North Korea Claims It Miniaturizes Nuclear Weapons. ( CNN)

Cruise Ship Freed After Running Aground Near Bermuda. ( AP)

Who Survived The 2015 Eurovision Song Contest Semifinals? ( Mirror)

