Top Stories: Obama On Climate Change; Rohingya Migrants Accepted
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- In Speech, Obama Will Cast Climate Change As 'Immediate Risk' To U.S. Security.
-- Indonesia, Malaysia Agree To Take In Stranded Rohingyas.
And here are more early headlines:
Tornadoes In Texas Cause Damage. ( Dallas Morning News)
21,000 Gallons Of Oil Spill From Pipeline On California Coastline. ( KPCC)
Candidate Wants Recount In Kentucky GOP Gubernatorial Primary. ( Courier-Journal)
Philadelphia City Councilman Wins Democratic Mayoral Primary. ( Philly.com)
Despite Failed Coup, More Protests Against Burundi President. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
North Korea Claims It Miniaturizes Nuclear Weapons. ( CNN)
Cruise Ship Freed After Running Aground Near Bermuda. ( AP)
Who Survived The 2015 Eurovision Song Contest Semifinals? ( Mirror)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.