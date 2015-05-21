Top Stories: Sen. Paul's Marathon Speech; Calif. Oil Spill Emergency
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Sen. Rand Paul Stages 'Filibuster' To Protest Patriot Act.
-- Pipeline Operator In Calif. Spill Reportedly Had History Of Infractions.
And here are more early headlines:
Malaysia Searching For Migrants Adrift At Sea. ( Al Jazeera)
Report: Qatar Fails To Stop Worker Exploitation Ahead Of World Cup. ( Amnesty International)
U.S., Cuba Hold New Round Of Diplomatic Talks. ( Wall Street Journal)
Florida Man Indicted On Charge He Flew Gyrocopter Onto Capitol Grounds. ( Reuters)
Obama To Welcome Tunisia's President To White House. ( AP)
