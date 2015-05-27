Tracy Morgan, Wal-Mart Settle Lawsuit Over Truck-Limousine Crash

Actor Tracy Morgan has settled his lawsuit against Wal-Mart over a deadly highway crash last year involving a Wal-Mart truck that left the comedian seriously hurt.

The Associated Press reports:

"A filing in federal court in Newark on Wednesday referred to a confidential settlement reached by the two sides.

"Morgan's lawyer, Benedict Morelli, said he and Walmart worked diligently to reach the settlement for the plaintiffs and their families.

"'Walmart took full responsibility for the accident, which we greatly appreciate,' he said in a statement.

"In the same statement, Morgan said Wal-Mart 'did right by me and my family, and for my associates and their families. I am grateful that the case was resolved amicably.'"

"Bentonville, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart Stores Inc. called it an 'amicable settlement.' Details weren't disclosed."

As we reported last year, Morgan was seriously hurt when his limousine was struck by a Wal-Mart truck going 20 mph over the speed limit in New Jersey. He sued the retail giant for negligence.

The wreck seriously injured Morgan and killed his friend and fellow comedian James McNair, 62. Two others in the car, comedians Ardley Fuqua and Jeffrey Millea, were also injured. They were named as plaintiffs in the case.

