Buddha Statues Return To Afghanistan's Bamiyan Valley

For 1,500 years, Buddha statues towered over Afghanistan's Bamiyan Valley. In 2001, the Taliban destroyed the statues with explosives. Now the Buddhas have returned in light. A Chinese couple used a 3-D holographic projector to re-create the Buddhas in the cliff faces where they stood for centuries. The Atlantic reports crowds gathered to watch and played music through the night.