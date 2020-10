Even geniuses get it wrong sometimes. Thomas Edison created some of the world's first talking dolls back in 1890, and they were terrifying. One will be featured in a new exhibit called "American Enterprise," opening next month at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.

