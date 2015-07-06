Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Lawyers File Motion For New Trial

Less than two weeks after he was sentenced to die for his role in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has begun the process of seeking a new trial.

Tsarnaev's lawyers filed a preliminary motion Monday that will reportedly seek to overturn his conviction and his death sentence. More from the Associated Press:

"The motion did not contain any details on what grounds they plan to argue, saying only that a new trial is 'required in the interests of justice.' "

The defense team said it plans to file a more detailed motion next month, setting a deadline of Aug. 17.

BREAKING: Dzhokhar #Tsarnaev files motion for new trial. Read it here: @NECN pic.twitter.com/8D089peSGH — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 6, 2015

Back in April, a jury found Tsarnaev, 21, guilty of 30 counts — including several capital charges — related to the bombing attack and the violence that followed. The same jury then delivered a death-penalty verdict in May. On June 24, the verdict was made official by Judge George O'Toole.

Last month also brought the first remarks of remorse from Tsarnaev, who told the victims and survivors of the attack: "I am sorry for the lives that I've taken, for the suffering that I've caused you, and the damage that I've done."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.