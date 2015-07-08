© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Greek Financial Crisis; Chinese Markets Fall Again

By Korva Coleman
Published July 8, 2015 at 9:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Greek Prime Minister Tells EU Leaders He Wants A United Europe.

-- For Third Straight Day, Chinese Markets Plunge.

And here are more early headlines:

Afghan, Taliban Officials Hold Peace Meeting In Pakistan. ( Reuters)

Darin LaHood Wins Special Illinois GOP Congressional Primary. ( Politico)

Smoke From Canadian Fires Hanging Over Midwest. ( Weather Channel)

Report: Gun In San Francisco Killing Belonged To Federal Agent. ( AP)

Florida County Puts Confederate Flag Back Up. ( WFTV-TV)

Report: Former Va. Gov. Jim Gilmore to Run For GOP Presidential Nod. ( Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Time Warner Cable To Pay $229,500 To Woman It Robocalled 153 Times. ( St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman