Top Stories: South Carolina Confederate Flag; FIFA Bans Official
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 'A New Day': S.C. To Remove Confederate Flag From Capitol Grounds.
-- FIFA Bans Former Executive Committee Member Chuck Blazer For Life.
-- Greek Cabinet Meets On Proposal Amid Calls For A Compromise.
-- U.N. Says Syria Represents Worst Refugee Crisis In 25 Years.
And here are more early headlines:
Pope Insists On Church Role In Bolivia During Visit. ( AP)
Joint Chiefs Chair Nominee Wants Continued U.S. Presence In Mideast. ( Bloomberg)
House Passes No Child Left Behind Education Law On Close Vote. ( The Hill)
Two Israelis Being Held In Gaza, Officials Say. ( Jerusalem Post)
Reports Of Tension In Iran Nuclear Talks, As Deadline Nears. ( Wall Street Journal)
