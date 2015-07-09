Top Stories: South Carolina Confederate Flag; FIFA Bans Official

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'A New Day': S.C. To Remove Confederate Flag From Capitol Grounds.



-- FIFA Bans Former Executive Committee Member Chuck Blazer For Life.



-- Greek Cabinet Meets On Proposal Amid Calls For A Compromise.

-- U.N. Says Syria Represents Worst Refugee Crisis In 25 Years.

And here are more early headlines:

Pope Insists On Church Role In Bolivia During Visit. ( AP)

Joint Chiefs Chair Nominee Wants Continued U.S. Presence In Mideast. ( Bloomberg)

House Passes No Child Left Behind Education Law On Close Vote. ( The Hill)

Two Israelis Being Held In Gaza, Officials Say. ( Jerusalem Post)

Reports Of Tension In Iran Nuclear Talks, As Deadline Nears. ( Wall Street Journal)

