Top Stories: Greek Financial Deal; No Iran Nuclear Agreement Yet
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Greece, Eurozone Leaders Reach Agreement On A New Bailout.
-- With Another Deadline Looming, Whispers Of Iran Nuclear Deal Emerge.
-- Scott Walker Sidles Into A Crowded GOP Presidential Field.
And here are more early headlines:
Evacuations In Central Washington Ahead Of Growing Wildfire. ( KING-TV)
Tropical Storm Delores Paralleling Mexican Pacific Coast. ()
Hundreds Hold Confederate Flag Rally In Central Florida. ( Ocala StarBanner)
Tibetan Monk And Political Prisoner Held By China Dies. ( Reuters)
U.A.E Executes Woman For Murder Of American Teacher. ( Wall Street Journal)
U.S Gas Prices Rise, But More Slowly In Past 2 Weeks. ( Sun-Sentinel)
Miss Oklahoma Wins Miss USA Contest; Trump Doesn't Attend. ( Time)
