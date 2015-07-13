© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Greek Financial Deal; No Iran Nuclear Agreement Yet

By Korva Coleman
Published July 13, 2015 at 7:35 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Greece, Eurozone Leaders Reach Agreement On A New Bailout.

-- With Another Deadline Looming, Whispers Of Iran Nuclear Deal Emerge.

-- Scott Walker Sidles Into A Crowded GOP Presidential Field.

And here are more early headlines:

Evacuations In Central Washington Ahead Of Growing Wildfire. ( KING-TV)

Tropical Storm Delores Paralleling Mexican Pacific Coast. ()

Hundreds Hold Confederate Flag Rally In Central Florida. ( Ocala StarBanner)

Tibetan Monk And Political Prisoner Held By China Dies. ( Reuters)

U.A.E Executes Woman For Murder Of American Teacher. ( Wall Street Journal)

U.S Gas Prices Rise, But More Slowly In Past 2 Weeks. ( Sun-Sentinel)

Miss Oklahoma Wins Miss USA Contest; Trump Doesn't Attend. ( Time)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman