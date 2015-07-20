Top Stories: U.S., Cuba Restore Ties; FIFA's Presidential Election
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- After 54 Years, The U.S. And Cuba Formally Restore Ties.
-- FIFA Will Select New President In February.
-- Rare July Rain Washes Out Bridge On I-10 In California.
And here are more early headlines:
Greek Banks Reopen After A 3 Week Closure. ( Telegraph)
Defense Secretary Carter In Israel To Discuss Security Issues. ( Reuters)
Obama To Welcome New Nigerian President Buhari To White House. ( VOA)
Former President George H. W. Bush Released From Hospital. ( Dallas Morning News)
Yemen Rebel Bombs Reportedly Kill At Least 45. ( Deutsche Welle)
Independent Autopsy For Woman Who Died In Texas Jail. ( ABC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.