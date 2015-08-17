Top Stories: Missing Indonesian Plane; Red Cross Sought End To Inquiry

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Indonesian Authorities Spot Wreckage Thought To Be Of Missing Plane.

-- In Private Letter, Red Cross Tries To End Government Inquiry.



And here are more early headlines:

A Bomb Goes Off In Thailand's Capital, Killing Several. ( BBC)

Wildfires Threaten Homes In Several Western States. ( CNN)

Brazilians Protest In Many Cities, Demanding President's Impeachment. ( Washington Post)

FAA Blames Software Glitch For Saturday Flight Delays. ( Wall Street Journal)

African Union Warns Of Looming Deterioration In Burundi. ( AP)

Five Dead After 2 Planes Collide In San Diego. ( San Diego Union-Tribune)

Army Parachutist Dies After Accident At Chicago Air Show. ( Chicago Tribune)

Chevy Camaro Of Papa John Founder Is Stolen In Detroit. ( WXYZ-TV)

Weird Deep Sea Creature Nicknamed "Spaghetti Monster". ( Live Science)

