Top Stories: Missing Indonesian Plane; Red Cross Sought End To Inquiry
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Indonesian Authorities Spot Wreckage Thought To Be Of Missing Plane.
-- In Private Letter, Red Cross Tries To End Government Inquiry.
And here are more early headlines:
A Bomb Goes Off In Thailand's Capital, Killing Several. ( BBC)
Wildfires Threaten Homes In Several Western States. ( CNN)
Brazilians Protest In Many Cities, Demanding President's Impeachment. ( Washington Post)
FAA Blames Software Glitch For Saturday Flight Delays. ( Wall Street Journal)
African Union Warns Of Looming Deterioration In Burundi. ( AP)
Five Dead After 2 Planes Collide In San Diego. ( San Diego Union-Tribune)
Army Parachutist Dies After Accident At Chicago Air Show. ( Chicago Tribune)
Chevy Camaro Of Papa John Founder Is Stolen In Detroit. ( WXYZ-TV)
Weird Deep Sea Creature Nicknamed "Spaghetti Monster". ( Live Science)
