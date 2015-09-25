Da Vinci Replicas Bloom Under The Black Sea

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A diving club in Bulgaria decided to add high culture to the deep. So the group created an art exhibit in the waters along the Black Sea Coast. They attached waterproof replicas of da Vinci's "The Last Supper" and the "Mona Lisa" to a reef 26 feet under water. The art was to celebrate the nation's independence day and was such a hit, the divers are planning another show. Monet's "Water Lilies" might be appropriate. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.