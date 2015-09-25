Top Stories: Hajj Stampede; The Pope's Little Fiat

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Saudi Arabia Faces Criticism Over Hajj Stampede That Killed 700.

-- The Pope, His Black Fiat, And The Symbolism Behind It.

And here are more early stories:

Fed Chief Yellen Briefly Gets Medical Attention At Massachusetts Speech. ( Reuters)

Ukrainian Rebels Force Out Relief Agencies. ( BBC)

Singapore Slows As Pollution Reaches Crisis Point. ( CNBC)

Georgia Inmates Allegedly Ran Crime Rings From Prison. ( Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Equipment Maker Caterpillar To Lay Off 10,000 Workers. ( Chicago Tribune)

No Injuries But Heavy Damage Reported In Suspected South Carolina Tornado. ( AccuWeather)

No Snakes - An Escaped Baboon Tarantula Grounds Plane. ( Baltimore Sun)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.