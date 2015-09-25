Top Stories: Hajj Stampede; The Pope's Little Fiat
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Saudi Arabia Faces Criticism Over Hajj Stampede That Killed 700.
-- The Pope, His Black Fiat, And The Symbolism Behind It.
And here are more early stories:
Fed Chief Yellen Briefly Gets Medical Attention At Massachusetts Speech. ( Reuters)
Ukrainian Rebels Force Out Relief Agencies. ( BBC)
Singapore Slows As Pollution Reaches Crisis Point. ( CNBC)
Georgia Inmates Allegedly Ran Crime Rings From Prison. ( Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Equipment Maker Caterpillar To Lay Off 10,000 Workers. ( Chicago Tribune)
No Injuries But Heavy Damage Reported In Suspected South Carolina Tornado. ( AccuWeather)
No Snakes - An Escaped Baboon Tarantula Grounds Plane. ( Baltimore Sun)
