Toilet Paper May Have Been Jets' Lucky Charm

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We now have a pretty good idea why the New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins yesterday - toilet paper. The NFL game was played in London and The New York Times reported on how the Jets prepared for the trip. It included bringing 350 rolls of toilet paper. The Jets had heard toilet paper in United Kingdom is on the thin side. Team officials said they were just trying to replicate what players are used to in the United States. The Jets rolled to their third victory of the season. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.