Top Stories: TPP Accord Reached; Nobel Prize In Medicine
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Work On Parasite Diseases Earns Nobel Prize For Medicine.
-- U.S., Other Nations Reach Agreement On Trans-Pacific Partnership.
-- U.S. Resolves Claims Against BP Over Deepwater Horizon Spill.
And here are more early headlines:
Debris Found Off Bahamas In Search For Ship Missing In Storm. ( Reuters)
Supreme Court Opens Its New Term Today. ( Washington Post)
Presidential Candidates React To Oregon Shooting. ( The Oregonian)
Typhoon Crashes Into China, Killing And Injuring Dozens. ( BBC)
Ruling Portuguese Government Claims Election Victory. ( Bloomberg)
Malaysia Closes Schools Over Smog From Indonesia. ( BBC)
Report: U.S. To Declare 2 Marine Sanctuaries In Maryland, Wisconsin. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.