Top Stories: TPP Accord Reached; Nobel Prize In Medicine

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Work On Parasite Diseases Earns Nobel Prize For Medicine.

-- U.S., Other Nations Reach Agreement On Trans-Pacific Partnership.

-- U.S. Resolves Claims Against BP Over Deepwater Horizon Spill.

And here are more early headlines:

Debris Found Off Bahamas In Search For Ship Missing In Storm. ( Reuters)

Supreme Court Opens Its New Term Today. ( Washington Post)

Presidential Candidates React To Oregon Shooting. ( The Oregonian)

Typhoon Crashes Into China, Killing And Injuring Dozens. ( BBC)

Ruling Portuguese Government Claims Election Victory. ( Bloomberg)

Malaysia Closes Schools Over Smog From Indonesia. ( BBC)

Report: U.S. To Declare 2 Marine Sanctuaries In Maryland, Wisconsin. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.