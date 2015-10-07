Top Stories: Nobel Prize In Chemistry; MSF Wants Inquiry
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- DNA Repair Research Nets Chemistry Nobel For 3 Scientists.
-- Feds May Order Financial Firms To Allow Class Action Lawsuit.
-- Doctors Without Borders Wants Independent Inquiry Into U.S. Attack On Hospital.
And here are more early headlines:
UAW Could Strike Fiat Chrysler Beginning At Midnight. ( Detroit Free Press)
Volkswagen Recall To Begin In January, Take All Of 2016. ( BBC)
Lower Winter Heat Bills Expected Due To Lower Cost, Warmer Weather. ( AP)
Coast Guard Continues Search For Survivors Of Sunken Cargo Ship. ( Coast Guard)
Commerce Secretary Visits Cuba For Talks. ( New York Times)
Amtrak Warns Of Service Cuts Unless Safety Deadline Extended. ( CNBC)
Group Urges Halt In Arms Trade To Yemen And War Crimes Investigation. ( Amnesty International)
Sheep On Savile Row For Britain's "Wool Week". ( International Business Times)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.