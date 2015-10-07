Top Stories: Nobel Prize In Chemistry; MSF Wants Inquiry

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- DNA Repair Research Nets Chemistry Nobel For 3 Scientists.

-- Feds May Order Financial Firms To Allow Class Action Lawsuit.

-- Doctors Without Borders Wants Independent Inquiry Into U.S. Attack On Hospital.

And here are more early headlines:

UAW Could Strike Fiat Chrysler Beginning At Midnight. ( Detroit Free Press)

Volkswagen Recall To Begin In January, Take All Of 2016. ( BBC)

Lower Winter Heat Bills Expected Due To Lower Cost, Warmer Weather. ( AP)

Coast Guard Continues Search For Survivors Of Sunken Cargo Ship. ( Coast Guard)

Commerce Secretary Visits Cuba For Talks. ( New York Times)

Amtrak Warns Of Service Cuts Unless Safety Deadline Extended. ( CNBC)

Group Urges Halt In Arms Trade To Yemen And War Crimes Investigation. ( Amnesty International)

Sheep On Savile Row For Britain's "Wool Week". ( International Business Times)

