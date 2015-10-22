Kentucky Sports Radio Show Becomes A Destination For Politicians

A popular sports radio show in Kentucky is becoming a must stop for political candidates – even some of the presidential contenders. Ashley Lopez from Here & Now contributor WFPL in Louisville explains how Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones turned a show about basketball into a place where sports fans can hear from people seeking elected office.

Guest

Ashley Lopez, political reporter for WFPL in Louisville, Kentucky. She tweets @AshLopezRadio.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.