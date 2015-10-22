© 2020 WFAE
Kentucky Sports Radio Show Becomes A Destination For Politicians

Published October 22, 2015 at 2:11 PM EDT
Matt Jones is host of Kentucky Sports Radio. (Tyler Franklin)
Matt Jones is host of Kentucky Sports Radio. (Tyler Franklin)

A popular sports radio show in Kentucky is becoming a must stop for political candidates – even some of the presidential contenders.  Ashley Lopez from Here & Now contributor WFPL in Louisville explains how Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones turned a show about basketball into a place where sports fans can hear from people seeking elected office.

