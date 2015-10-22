© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Netanyahu's Claim That A Palestinian Inspired The Holocaust Sparks Outrage

Published October 22, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 21: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made claims that Palestinian religious leader during World War II .....(Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 21: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made claims that Palestinian religious leader during World War II .....(Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

World leaders and World War II historians are criticizing remarks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made earlier this week, that it was a Palestinian religious leader who gave Adolf Hitler the idea to exterminate the Jews during World War II.

Speaking before the Zionist Congress Tuesday night, Netanyahu said, “Hitler didn’t want to exterminate the Jews at the time; he wanted to expel the Jews. And Haj Amin al-Husseini went to Hitler and said, ‘If you expel them, they’ll all come here.’ ‘So what should I do with them?’ he asked. He said, ‘Burn them.’ ”

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Alon Confino, professor of history at the University of Virginia and Ben-Gurion University in Israel, and author of “A World Without Jews: The Nazi Imagination From Persecution To Genocide,” about the veracity and the significance of Netanyahu’s remarks.

[Youtube]

Guest

  • Alon Confino, professor of history at the University of Virginia and Ben-Gurion University in Israel, and author of “A World Without Jews: The Nazi Imagination From Persecution To Genocide.”

    • Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.