Top Stories: Rumors About Pope's Health; Swedish School Attack
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Vatican Says Rumors About Pope's Health Are Attempt To Undermine Him.
-- Sword-Wielding Man Kills 1, Injures Several More At Swedish School.
-- New Delhi Steers Residents To Park Cars So Residents Can Breathe Easier.
And here are more early headlines:
Kerry, Netanyahu Meet To Discuss Mideast Violence. ( VOA)
White House Proposes Puerto Rico Financial Plan. ( New York Times)
U.N. Reports Iraqi Cholera Outbreak Is Spreading. ( U.N. News Centre)
Mexico Arrests Suspects Believed To Have Aided Drug Lord's Escape. ( CNN)
10 Indigenous Candidates Win Canadian Parliamentary Seats. ( Indian Country Today)
Hurricane Patricia Gaining Strength Off Mexico. ()
Half Of Vanuatu's Government Is Jailed. ( ABC Online)
VIDEO: 2,145 Pound Pumpkin Wins Festival Competition. ( ABC)
