Top Stories: Rumors About Pope's Health; Swedish School Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Vatican Says Rumors About Pope's Health Are Attempt To Undermine Him.

-- Sword-Wielding Man Kills 1, Injures Several More At Swedish School.

-- New Delhi Steers Residents To Park Cars So Residents Can Breathe Easier.

And here are more early headlines:

Kerry, Netanyahu Meet To Discuss Mideast Violence. ( VOA)

White House Proposes Puerto Rico Financial Plan. ( New York Times)

U.N. Reports Iraqi Cholera Outbreak Is Spreading. ( U.N. News Centre)

Mexico Arrests Suspects Believed To Have Aided Drug Lord's Escape. ( CNN)

10 Indigenous Candidates Win Canadian Parliamentary Seats. ( Indian Country Today)

Hurricane Patricia Gaining Strength Off Mexico. ()

Half Of Vanuatu's Government Is Jailed. ( ABC Online)

VIDEO: 2,145 Pound Pumpkin Wins Festival Competition. ( ABC)

