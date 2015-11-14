© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Second Democratic Debate In 100 Words (And Two Video Clips)

By Eyder Peralta
Published November 14, 2015 at 11:13 PM EST
Hillary Rodham Clinton makes a point as Bernie Sanders listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.
Hillary Rodham Clinton makes a point as Bernie Sanders listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.

The second Democratic debate was a subdued affair, where even the slights felt polite. Sanders and O'Malley attacked Clinton's — and by extension the Obama administration's — record on foreign policy but when it came time to talk about how to fight the Islamic State, the separation felt a matter of semantics. "This cannot be an American fight, although American leadership is essential," said Clinton. O'Malley said he disagreed: "This is America's fight, but not America's alone." Sanders pivoted quickly from foreign policy to the economy. We'll leave you with two must-watch moments, including a Sanders/Clinton confrontation over campaign finance:

That's the quickie version of what happened in the second Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Saturday night. Our friends at NPR Politics have wall-to-wall coverage.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta