Protests in favor of greater diversity and racial awareness on college campuses have spread across the country. Mike Barry, head of audience at the Guardian U.S., joins Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan to discuss how these protests are playing out over social media.

Guest

Mike Barry, head of audience at the Guardian U.S. He tweets @mikeelliotbarry.

