Water Park Owner Chains Himself To Slide To Protest Auction

There’s a long history of people chaining themselves to trees or posts or buildings – or to each other – to protest some injustice or simply to get their voices heard. But up in New Hampshire, they may have a first.

Early in November, Kevin Dumont, the owner of Liquid Planet Water Park in Candia, New Hampshire climbed to the top of his water slide tower and chained himself to the rail. His goal: To save the park from a planned December 2nd auction.

Sean Hurley from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio spent the night with Dumont at the top of the tower.

“If this doesn’t work and it goes to auction and I lose everything, I’ll still be able to spend the rest of my days saying I tried my best,” Dumont told Hurley.

Sean Hurley, reporter with New Hampshire Public Radio. He tweets @Sherwinsleeves.

