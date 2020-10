Top Stories: Syria Claims U.S. Targeted Its Troops; Opposition Wins In Venezuela

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Syria Says U.S.-Led Coalition Has Targeted Its Military, Killing 3 Soldiers.



-- Opposition Party Wins Big In Venezuela, Ousting Maduro's Socialists.

France's Far Right Party Captures Seats In First Election Round. ( Guardian)

Officials To Try To Finalize World Climate Treaty In Paris. ( BBC)

More Rain For Northern Britain, Already Struggling With Flooding. ( Telegraph)

21 Syrian Refugees Set To Arrive In Texas This Week. ( AP)

Israeli Leader Angered Over Kerry's Remarks On Israeli-Palestinian Ties. ( The Hill)

Report: Food Deserts Persist, Despite Grocery Chains' Promises. ( AP)

Austrian Police Find More Than $100,000 Floating In Danube River. ( Reuters)

