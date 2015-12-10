© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: North Korea Claims It Has An H-Bomb; 'Serial' Season 2

By Korva Coleman
Published December 10, 2015 at 8:38 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Experts Are Skeptical Of North Korea's Claim That It Has An H-Bomb.

-- Featuring Interview With Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, 'Serial' Season 2 Is (Finally) Here.

-- MLB Commissioner To Decide Whether To Reinstate Pete Rose.

-- Hey Iran, Saudi Arabia Has Some News For You.

And here are more early headlines:

Accused Baltimore Police Officer Takes Stand In Gray Case. ( Baltimore Sun)

Report: Stampede In Saudi Arabia During Hajj Killed More Than 2,400. ( AP)

Taliban Attack On Kandahar Airport In Afghanistan Kills About 50. ( BBC)

South Korean Union Activist Surrenders To Seoul Police. ( Korea Herald)

Are You A Grinch? Study Shows Grumpiness Won't Shorten Women's Lives. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman