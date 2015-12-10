Top Stories: North Korea Claims It Has An H-Bomb; 'Serial' Season 2
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Experts Are Skeptical Of North Korea's Claim That It Has An H-Bomb.
-- Featuring Interview With Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, 'Serial' Season 2 Is (Finally) Here.
-- MLB Commissioner To Decide Whether To Reinstate Pete Rose.
-- Hey Iran, Saudi Arabia Has Some News For You.
And here are more early headlines:
Accused Baltimore Police Officer Takes Stand In Gray Case. ( Baltimore Sun)
Report: Stampede In Saudi Arabia During Hajj Killed More Than 2,400. ( AP)
Taliban Attack On Kandahar Airport In Afghanistan Kills About 50. ( BBC)
South Korean Union Activist Surrenders To Seoul Police. ( Korea Herald)
Are You A Grinch? Study Shows Grumpiness Won't Shorten Women's Lives. ( AP)
