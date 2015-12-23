© 2020 WFAE
Congress Bans Microbeads

Published December 23, 2015 at 1:35 PM EST
Companies will be require to phase out microbeads, sometimes found in toothpaste, by July 2017. (Thegreenj/Wikimedia Commons)
Microbeads – those little round spheres of plastic that are in everything from facewash to toothpaste – may soon be a thing of the past.

Before leaving town for the holidays, Congress passed a bill banning them, due to environmental concerns. Companies will be require to phase them out by July of 2017.

Samuel Burke of CNN joins  Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to look at what this means for companies.

