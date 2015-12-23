Congress Bans Microbeads

Microbeads – those little round spheres of plastic that are in everything from facewash to toothpaste – may soon be a thing of the past.

Before leaving town for the holidays, Congress passed a bill banning them, due to environmental concerns. Companies will be require to phase them out by July of 2017.

Samuel Burke of CNN joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to look at what this means for companies.

Guest

Samuel Burke, business correspondent for CNN. He tweets @samuelcnn.

