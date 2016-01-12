Top Stories: Deadly Turkish Blast; Upcoming Murdoch Nuptials
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Explosion In Heart Of Istanbul's Tourist Area Kills 10.
-- Rupert Murdoch And Jerry Hall Say They're Getting Married.
And here are more early headlines:
Aid Trucks Reach Starving Syrian Town. ( New York Times)
Michigan Giving Out Water Testing Kits In Flint To Check For Lead. ( Michigan Radio)
Detroit Mayor To Visit Schools That Teachers Claim Are Toxic. ( Detroit News)
Venezuelan Court Rules New Assembly Invalid Unless 3 Members Removed. (
BBC)
Report: North Korea May Have Faked Sub Missile Test Launch. ( Reuters)
Armed Men Remove Fence At Federal Wildlife Refuge In Oregon. ( OPB)
Canadian Released By Taliban After 5 Years In Afghanistan. ( CTV)
Voters In Whitesboro, N.Y., Keep Seal That Some Call Racist. ( New York Daily News)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.