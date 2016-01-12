Top Stories: Deadly Turkish Blast; Upcoming Murdoch Nuptials

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Explosion In Heart Of Istanbul's Tourist Area Kills 10.

-- Rupert Murdoch And Jerry Hall Say They're Getting Married.

And here are more early headlines:

Aid Trucks Reach Starving Syrian Town. ( New York Times)

Michigan Giving Out Water Testing Kits In Flint To Check For Lead. ( Michigan Radio)

Detroit Mayor To Visit Schools That Teachers Claim Are Toxic. ( Detroit News)

Venezuelan Court Rules New Assembly Invalid Unless 3 Members Removed. ( BBC)



Report: North Korea May Have Faked Sub Missile Test Launch. ( Reuters)

Armed Men Remove Fence At Federal Wildlife Refuge In Oregon. ( OPB)

Canadian Released By Taliban After 5 Years In Afghanistan. ( CTV)

Voters In Whitesboro, N.Y., Keep Seal That Some Call Racist. ( New York Daily News)

