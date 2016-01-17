The 4th Democratic Debate In 100 Words (Plus A Vine And 2 Videos)

The fourth Democratic debate was as raucous an event as we've seen from the Democrats. With Clinton's lead narrowing in the polls, Sanders had the spotlight. He was energetic and quick to the draw offering unapologetic defenses of his policies: Break up the banks, kill superPACs, enact universal health care. Clinton played the realist, promising gradual work on health care and a continuation of the Obama administration. Sanders played the idealist promising a political revolution. He also produced a gif-worthy side-eye when Clinton questioned his commitment to Obama. With little success, O'Malley tried to stay in the debate. The must watch moments:

Sanders's killer plan for dealing with House Republicans: sideeye #DemDebate https://t.co/obr20KCeyg — Anil Kalhan (@kalhan) January 18, 2016

That's the quickie version of what happened in the fourth Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Sunday night. The politics team has wall-to-wall coverage .

