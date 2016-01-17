© 2020 WFAE
The 4th Democratic Debate In 100 Words (Plus A Vine And 2 Videos)

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 17, 2016 at 11:23 PM EST
Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., gestures towards Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton during the NBC, YouTube Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, S.C., on Sunday.
The fourth Democratic debate was as raucous an event as we've seen from the Democrats. With Clinton's lead narrowing in the polls, Sanders had the spotlight. He was energetic and quick to the draw offering unapologetic defenses of his policies: Break up the banks, kill superPACs, enact universal health care. Clinton played the realist, promising gradual work on health care and a continuation of the Obama administration. Sanders played the idealist promising a political revolution. He also produced a gif-worthy side-eye when Clinton questioned his commitment to Obama. With little success, O'Malley tried to stay in the debate. The must watch moments:

That's the quickie version of what happened in the fourth Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Sunday night. The politics team has wall-to-wall coverage .

