Top Stories: Seattle Homeless Camp Shooting; Grazing Dispute Hampers Patrols

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Shooting At Homeless Camp In Seattle Kills 2, Wounds 3.

-- Dispute Over Cattle Grazing Blocks Patrols Over Federal Land.

And here are more early headlines:

After Briefing, President Obama Urges Quick Action On Zika Virus. ( The Hill)

Federal Reserve To Offer Latest Views On U.S. Economy. ( Financial Times)

Reward For Escaped Calif. Prisoners Soars To $200,000. ( KTLA-TV)

Expecting Surge, State Dept. Urges Americans To Renew Passports. ( Mashable)

Investigation Into Match-Fixing Charges In Pro Tennis. ( BBC)

Israel Releases Letter From Eichmann Asking For Clemency. ( Guardian)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.