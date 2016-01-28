On The Clock: With No Trump, Rubio And Cruz Get The Most Talking Time

The last presidential debate before the Iowa caucuses, hosted by the Fox News Channel, brought some surprises.

Donald Trump, who helped Fox reach 24 million viewers in the first debate, decided not to attend. He thought moderator Megyn Kelly treated him unfairly in last August's debate and didn't want to suffer a repeat offense. Instead, Trump hosted his own event — apparently a benefit for veterans — during the debate.

In many of the debates so far, Trump has gotten more air time than the other candidates. With Trump as a no-show, which candidate got the most talking time? As always, NPR had its stopwatch at the ready.

