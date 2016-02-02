Remembering President Garfield

As the Republicans move toward their convention in Cleveland this summer, it’s still anyone’s guess who the nominee will be. Things were even less clear over a century ago, when James A. Garfield emerged as the surprise choice at a brokered convention, back in 1880. Garfield won the White House, but his term was cut short by an assassin’s bullet.

David C. Barnett from Here & Now contributor WCPN reports on the life and death of the president Americans barely got to know. Garfield’s story is also the subject of “ Murder Of A President,” a television documentary airing tonight on PBS.

Reporter

David C. Barnett, senior arts reporter for WCPN/ideastream. He tweets @DCBstream.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.