Top Stories: January Jobless Rate Falls; U.N. Panel Rules On Assange Case

-- U.S. Added 151,000 Jobs In January, Unemployment Dropped To 4.9 Percent.

-- Meeting Between Pope And Russian Orthodox Patriarch Will Be 'First In History'.

-- Julian Assange Is Being Arbitrarily Held And Should Be Freed, UN Group Says.

CDC Issues Further Zika Guidance To Pregnant Women And Partners. ( New York Times)

IRS Resumes Processing Electronic Returns After Computer Failure. ( The Hill)

Saudi Arabia Willing To Send Ground Troops To Syria. ( The Guardian)

Zimbabwe Declares Drought Disaster In Rural Areas. ( BBC)

Ukrainian Economic Minister Quits Over Corruption, Political Crisis Looms. ( VOA)

U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition Underway In Wisconsin. ()

